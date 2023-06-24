Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJS opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

