Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 9,561 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

