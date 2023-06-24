Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

