Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWI stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

