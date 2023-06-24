Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,060 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.