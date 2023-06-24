NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $12.36. NET Power shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 8,964 shares changing hands.
NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
