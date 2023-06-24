NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $126.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.10.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

