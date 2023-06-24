Norway Savings Bank Purchases 2,830 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

