NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Gap Up to $33.88

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.88, but opened at $35.23. NRG Energy shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 1,087,362 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after acquiring an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,347,000 after acquiring an additional 355,147 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

