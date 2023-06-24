NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.