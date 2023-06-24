NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

