PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.87

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $10.31. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 1,666,132 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

