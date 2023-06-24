Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down to $14.64

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $14.30. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 19,364,106 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 71,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

