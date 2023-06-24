Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 11,712 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

JNJ stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $430.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

