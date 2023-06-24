PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after buying an additional 2,418,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,197,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

