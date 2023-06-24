PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $40.43

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $39.48. PBF Energy shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 107,506 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

