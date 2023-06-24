Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.