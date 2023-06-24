Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

PXD opened at $198.66 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

