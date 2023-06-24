Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $23.88 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

