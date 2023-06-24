POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $74.24

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.24, but opened at $75.87. POSCO shares last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 25,512 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.