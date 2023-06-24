Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Premier were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Premier by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Premier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

