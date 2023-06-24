Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman Sells 20,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRIM stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

