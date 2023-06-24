Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Priority Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.56 on Friday. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $272.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 19,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $79,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,451.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,386 shares of company stock valued at $179,975. 77.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

