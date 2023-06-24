Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,929 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.02 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

