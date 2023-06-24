Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 8,076 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

