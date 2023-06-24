Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 1,735 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $293.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $304.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.