Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

