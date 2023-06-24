Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.