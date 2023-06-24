Private Trust Co. NA Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

