Private Trust Co. NA Has $521,000 Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

