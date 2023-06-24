Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 181.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.