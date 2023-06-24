Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,180 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

