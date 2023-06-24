Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,327 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

