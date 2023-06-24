Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 535 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $300.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.