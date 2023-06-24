Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,686,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $140.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.