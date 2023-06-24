Private Trust Co. NA Sells 15,509 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,490 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 350,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 131,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,602 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

