Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,934 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

