Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,357 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

