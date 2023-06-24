Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $335.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

