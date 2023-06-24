Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.80 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $199.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

