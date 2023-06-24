ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $24.72

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $23.40. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 642,702 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

