Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,619 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $430.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

