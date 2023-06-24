Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

