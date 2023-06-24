RDA Financial Network Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $405.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

