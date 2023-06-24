Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Shares of O opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

