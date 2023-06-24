Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.30. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 186,133 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

