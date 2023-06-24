Rich Wong Sells 43,451 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

