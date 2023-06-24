RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

AMZN stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

