Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 613 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $405.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.