Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $288.13 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.